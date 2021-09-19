1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. [No remarks written.]
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to the market and then walked up to the Barracks, returned home and bathed. Worked on the sewing machine till breakfast, learning by degrees it will run well but we cannot sew yet. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.49.5, thermometer 86.5, wind east southeast 1, clouds 9. There was a sale this morning as there was yesterday morning but I remained but a short time. Caste and Billy Pearce came in and gave me the facts about the wrecking of the ship Don Juan on which to found the libel. Put in the Post Office a letter in answer to the one received from the Attorney General yesterday. Squally all evening. Matilda and I went to Alexander Patterson’s after tea.
1911: William Kerr, the leading architect/builder of Key West, died at 75. Some of his major projects were the Monroe County Courthouse, Custom House and the First National Bank at the corner of Duval and Front streets.
1919: The U.S. Navy Subchaser SC 203 found the wreckage of the Spanish passenger liner Valbanera on Half Moon Shoals. The liner was last sighted on Sept. 9, when it was turned away from Havana Harbor because of hurricane winds. No trace was every found of the more than 300 passengers and crew of the ship, making the Hurricane of 1919 the third-deadliest storm to hit the United States.
1952: Corp. Henry Carey, U.S. Army, was killed in action in Korea.
1979: The Monroe County Commission named Kermit Lewin interim County Administrator to replace William E.P. Roberts, who resigned after 18 months as the first administrator.
1982: Monroe County Mayor George E. Dolezal dedicated the new Marathon Branch Library. Also on hand was former Key West Mayor Sonny McCoy, who discovered the state money used to finance the project.
1993: Earl Adams died at 90. He had served on the city commission and was Clerk of Court from 1949 to 1973. He had been a reporter for the Miami Herald and Key West Citizen, and for years wrote a Key West History column for The Citizen.