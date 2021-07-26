1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.64, thermometer 85, wind east northeast 4, clouds 10. There being a heavy squall to the south a corner of which is now passing over the island. Mrs. Clark is much better. Major William Fraser is about the same. Drew up a claim for duties on behalf of the United States in the case of Anthony Pent and the brigantine Royal Sailor of Portland, Which master, from Cadenas laden with molasses and read the same in Court. Major William Fraser had black vomit about noon. Ruby Senac spent the day and night at my house the Major being at her father’s.
1860: Fernando J. Moreno, the U.S. Marshal at Key West, submitted a report to the Secretary of the Interior about the Africans delivered to him by the U.S. Navy. He reported he had received a total of 1,432 Africans and that 294 had died and were buried in Key West. The remaining 1,138 Africans were shipped to Liberia, West Africa by the American Colonization Society. When stopped by the Navy, the Africans were being shipped to Cuba to be sold into slavery — in violation of International Law.
1902: The electric and ice plant of William Curry & Sons on Front Street was destroyed by an explosion. Thomas Webb and William H. Saunders were killed when the building collapsed. Damage to the plant was estimated at $75,000.
1960: The U.S. Navy announced that the military personnel and dependents in Key West totaled 15,725.
1974: The charter boat Spook, with Capt. Earl Widener, returned to Key West after it had been hijacked and forced to sail to Cuba by Clifford and Patricia McRary.