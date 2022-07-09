1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks Tuesday, July 9th Commences with light variable winds with Thunder and Lightning and Rain — Arrived from Havanna, Droggers, No. 52, 21 & 24, at 4 p.m. pleasant, painting ship, at 7 Discovered a Brig off the Harbour. During the Night moderate breezes from the East and pleasant weather. Ends moderate and clear. Crew variously employed painting Ship on the Rigging and Delivered the Bandara 20 Gallons of Water. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 4183 Gallon. Broached one bbl. Beef and one of Pork.
1898: Pvt. Robert Hunter, Company H 25th Infantry, died of typhoid in the Army Hospital at the Convent.
1933: Ernest Hemingway, fishing with Capt. Joe Russell of Key West, caught a marlin that was 12 feet, 8 inches long and weight 468 pounds. They were fishing in Cuban waters.
1942: The merchant vessel Nicholas Cuneo was sunk 66 miles southwest of Key West by the German submarine U-571.
1947: The U.S. Navy announced it would move its Special Weapons and Devices School from New London, Connecticut to Key West. The school had a staff of six officers and 17 enlisted men and a normal student population of 16 officers and 150 enlisted men.
1954: Chuck’s Sandwich Shop, owner Charles Rosen, and Southard Apartment Hotel, Mrs. Pearl B. Reed, manager, were located at the corner of Duval and Southard streets.