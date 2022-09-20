Today in Keys History

St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Duval Street.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Friday, September 20th No important event this day, Hove Too during the Night, for fear of Brava, and at Day Light filled away again. Lat. 15.14 N. Long. 25.35 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 63 Gallons, Remains on Board 2449 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 160 lbs. Bread, 15 lbs. Butter, 4 1/2 Gls. Rice, 4 1/2 Gls. Molasses. 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1901: St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Duval Street was destroyed by fire. The old church had survived the Great Fire of 1886. A large part of the church valuables were saved. The fire main system was undergoing repairs and the lack of water hampered the firemen.