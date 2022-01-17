1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, Jan. 17 Commences with fresh breezes from the Northward and very cold weather working up the Bay, at Sun Set we had nearly reached the Watering place at Staten Island when the Ebb Tide made against us and in consequence of the quantities of Floating Ice in the River we were compelled to bear away for safe anchorage under the West Bank, where we anchored for the Night. At Day Light got underway again but owing to the lightness of the Wind we made but little progress altho’ we had our Boats ahead and Sweeps out. About 10 a.m. we discovered a Steamboat coming down to us which had been sent by Capt. Evans to Tow us up. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 3595 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 56 lbs. Bread, 70 lbs. Fresh Beef, 8 Gls. Spirits. Received on Board 98 lbs. Fresh Beef
1832: In the previous year, 290 ships entered the Port of Key West. Of those, 172 arrived from foreign ports and 118 from American ports.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:40 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.68, thermometer 69, wind east northeast 2, clouds. Read papers. The schooner Chestnut came in laden with a part of the cotton taken from the ship Calvin. Samuel Douglas libeled on behalf of owners and underwriters and Thomas F. King is employed by wreckers. Joseph Packer and Christian Boye who have the largest interest in the wharf case have the control and I have no doubt gave the case to King to influence the decision and I have no doubt but that he was influenced by his interest or at any rate blinded, this is one great reason why the Judge should not practice that he is subject to misconstruction.
1923: Key West had the following churches: five Methodist, a Methodist Mission, a Baptist, a Catholic, three Episcopal, a Congressional, a Christian, a Church of the United Brethren, AME Zion and a Jewish Synagogue.
1926: Work began on building North and South Roosevelt boulevards.
1928: President Calvin Coolidge and his wife, Grace, returned from the sixth Inter-American Conference held in Havana on the cruiser Memphis. Mayor Leslie A. Curry gave them a tour of the Naval Station, Army Barracks, Meacham Airport and concluded with a ride along Ocean Boulevard (today’s North and South Roosevelt boulevards.)
1933: With the exception of New York, there were more passenger arrivals in Key West than any other port in the United States. The number of arrivals for 1932 was 18,051.
1953: The U.S. Navy formally dedicated the baseball field at the Naval Station as Walker Stadium. Sergeant Norris A. Walker, whose mother lived in Key West, was killed on Feb. 19, 1945 on Iwo Jima.
1961: The United States banned all tourist travel to Cuba. The loss of the air and ship traffic to Cuba had an adverse impact on the Key West economy.