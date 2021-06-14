1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 85, wind northwest 1, clouds 5 with heavy squalls on the southern horizon. Read papers. P.m. siesta.
1923: A whale shark estimated at 45,000 pounds was brought to the city from Long Key were it was captured. The New York Aquarium removed the hide for mounting.
1943: Key West Mayor Willard M. Albury was named superintendent of public instruction for Monroe County by the school board.
1948: Joseph F. Beaver of the Society of Jesus, formerly of Key West, was ordained to the Sacred Priesthood by Most Rev. Joseph E. Ritter, Archbishop of St. Louis. Father Beaver was the first Key Wester ordained to the priesthood.
1950: The first of eight jet trainers landed at the Naval Air Station, Key West. The planes, assigned to FAWTULANT, were the first jets to be based at Key West.
1990: Gov. Bob Martinez appointed Richard Roth as sheriff of Monroe County to succeed Allison Defoor, who resigned to run for lieutenant governor.