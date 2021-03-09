1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.48, thermometer 80, wind north northeast 1, clouds ½. Read papers. P.m. siesta. Weather pleasant.
1862: The case of the ship S.R. Mallory, owned by Wm. Curry Sons of Key West, which wrecked on the Middle Key, at the Tortugas, was heard in federal court. The vessel, sailing from New York to Fort Jefferson with troops, was saved. Federal Judge William Marvin awarded the salvors a fee of $200.
1871: Ben and Henry Baker grew the first pineapples on Key Largo for commercial purposes.
1896: Juana Borrero Pierra, poetess, Cuban patriot and painter, died in Key West at 18.
1911: Key West had five newspapers. They were: El Centinela (weekly) Jose L. Ferriol editor, Key West Advertiser (weekly) E.P. Ball editor; Key West Citizen (daily) Marcy B. Darnall editor; Key West Morning Journal (daily) F.H. Mathews editor and The Labor News (weekly) T.J. Russell editor.
1917: The R.L. Polk Key West City Directory listed 41 cigar factories.
1937: Stephen Cochran Singleton launched a movement to reorganize the Chamber of Commerce, which had been dormant for many months.
1953: Miss Etta Patterson’s famous coconut cake recipe was featured in “This Week Magazine” by food editor Clementine Paddleford.
1976: Mrs. Jean Duval landed two world record catches in a week of fishing with Capt. Bob Montgomery. She landed a 56-pound, 4-ounce cobia on 12-pound test line for a record in that line class, and a 56-pound Cobia on six-pound test line for a record in that line class.
1994: Ed Little, of the National Marine Services, reported that for the first time in 10 years, the shrimp harvest was on the rise. The 1993 catch was reported to be $7.7 million at dockside, up from $4.4 million in 1992.