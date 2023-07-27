Today in Keys History

Peggy Murphree and Peter Pell in 1973.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1836: The U.S. schooner Motto arrived at Key West from Cape Florida and reported that forty Seminole fighters had attacked and burned the Cape Florida lighthouse.

1894: Captain Musterd, of the brig Caspian, died at the Dry Tortugas. The Caspian had earlier run aground there and was assisted off by wreckers.