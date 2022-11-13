1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose before the sun and studied the case of James Fearn. At 10 went to the courthouse and made a motion in the arrest of judgment on the grounds that the indictment was not specific enough the motion was sustained. The case of James Fearn for running a disorderly house came on for trial and he was found guilty and fined $20 and costs. I spoke again for a short time in this case. The court adjourned at 12 o’clock until Monday at 10. Returned to my room and dressed and read Hammond. After dinner read Stewart. After tea played whist. Captain Joshua Appleby sailed this morning early for the reef. Wind northwest and so cold that I was forced to use a blanket.

1917: The winners in the city elections were: Allen E. Cleare, mayor; Wallace Pinder, clerk; Whitmore Gardner, chief of police; Alfred P. Knowles, captain of night police; Charles Williams, treasurer; George L. Babcock, tax collector; William A. Carey, tax assessor; J.F. Russell, police justice and B.P. Baker, sexton. The new councilmen were E.E. Ingraham, Ross C. Sawyer, Joe Whalton Jr., Robert H, Thompson, Charles S. Maloney, J,R, Valdez and Roy Fulford.