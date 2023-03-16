Today in Keys History

The Key West AIDS Memorial, at the ocean end of White Street, on May 19, 2006.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Congress denied a land grant to the East Florida Coffee Land Association. The group was asking for a 23,000-acre tract that included Key Largo “for the purpose of erecting a town and establishing a colony for the cultivating of vines, olives, almonds, coffee, cocoa, and cochineal.”

1902: The four-masted schooner Monhegan, carrying a cargo of 10,000 bags of sugar from Havana to Delaware, ran aground at Molasses Reef near Key Largo. The crew was rescued, but high seas caused to schooner to beat on the reef and sink. It was expected to be a total loss.