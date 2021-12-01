1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate breezes and pleasant. In my calculation of Dead Reckoning, I have made a considerable allowance for Westerly Current from the period of our leaving the Bissagoes Shoals, and as my Longitude at sun set today was nearly up to Barbadoes, I deemed it prudent to lay by for the Night, therefore, Hove Too, at dark and made sail again at Day Light. At 7 a.m. spoke the English Schooner Eleanor Ann 15 days from Newfoundland bound to Grenada, and at 9 spoke the English Brig Sally from St. Andrews bound to Demerara, made all sail to the Westward, saw nothing of the Land. Lat. Long. [not given]. On the sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 69 Gallons, Remains on board 1580 1/2 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 61 lbs. Pork, 30 lbs. Bread, 77 lbs. Flour, 3 1/2 Gls. Beans 3 1/2 Gls. Vinegar, 3 1/2 Gls. Whiskey. Broached one bbl. of Pork.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:20 a.m. thermometer 79.5, wind east southeast 1, clouds 5. The ship Arkwright with troops and the ship Don Juan got under weigh about 7 a.m. Tried the case of George Pearce vs. cargo of bark Aurora. I filed a claim for duties and some petitions for salvage. The Circuit Court was also session but I could not get up to it. Election for mayor and alderman, Alexander Patterson elected mayor.
1845: Benjamin Sawyer was re-elected mayor of Key West and Joseph Y. Porter, John Boyle, Michael Shanahan and Samuel O. Tift were chosen for the city council.
1965: The Cuban boat lift from Matanzas Bay ended when the first airliner with 93 refugees landed in Miami. During the boat lift that began in October, a total of 4,598 refugees came through the Port of Key West.
1969: After 123 years of service, the Key West Lighthouse was turned off by Mrs. Jennie DeBoer. Mrs. DeBoer’s mother was one of the keepers of the Key West Lighthouse.