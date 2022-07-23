Today in Keys History

The USO/YMCA at Whitehead and Southard streets.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, July 23rd Light variable weather, Current setting rapidly to the Eastward. At Meridian the Pan of Matanzas was in sight. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 3003.

1836: Indians attacked the Cape Florida Lighthouse on Key Biscayne. The keeper, John Thompson, was wounded and his assistant, Aaron Carter, was killed.