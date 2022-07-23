1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, July 23rd Light variable weather, Current setting rapidly to the Eastward. At Meridian the Pan of Matanzas was in sight. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 3003.
1836: Indians attacked the Cape Florida Lighthouse on Key Biscayne. The keeper, John Thompson, was wounded and his assistant, Aaron Carter, was killed.
1942: The merchant vessel Onondaga was sunk off the north coast of Cuba by the German submarine U-129.
1946: A plane of the Cuban International Airways arrived with a cargo of plantains, avocados and other goods for local merchants. The company planned bi-weekly flights to deliver produce for the local market.
1950: The USO/YMCA at the corner of Whitehead and Southard streets provided services and entertainment to the military men station in Key West.
1951: Major Earl Dillion retired as high school bandmaster. He had directed bands for almost 50 years in the U.S. Army and schools from California to Key West. He first came to Key West in 1904 with the 9th Coast Artillery and married Alice Marshall.
1952: Three people on Harris Avenue reported seeing a “flying saucer” described as a reddish-yellow ball to the east of Key West.
1990: The U.S. House of Representative approved legislation that created the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.