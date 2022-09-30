Tank Island, annexed to the city in 1987.
1952: In a special election the voters approved a dog tract on Stock Island, which the backers planned to open in February 1953.
1958: Ralph E. Cummingham Jr. defeated J.Y. Porter IV in the Democratic primary runoff election for state Representative Group Two.
1959: Gov. Leroy Collins named Louis Carbonnell clerk of court to fill the unexpired term of Harry Dongo, who resigned.
1976: President Gerald Ford signed a military construction bill that included a provision to keep the Naval Air Station Key West open. The station had been slated for closing or major cutbacks.
1986: In the Democratic primary, Ron Saunders was elected state representative, as he did not have an opponent in the general election.
1987: The Key West City Commission approved the annexation of Tank Island, now known as Sunset Key.
