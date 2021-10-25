1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: We are gaining a little to the East but do not approach our destined Port much; what little wind we have is generally adverse, which with a Strong Northerly Current and an ardent desire to reach our Port has almost exhausted our patience. Lat. 8.54 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 3681 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 148 lbs. Bread, 68 lbs. Beef, 77 lbs. Flour, 14 lbs. Raisins, 4 Galls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked by the ponds but saw no ducks, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 81, wind was northeast 3, clouds 3. On Wednesday got from Walberg a Gerand chain made of Matilda’s hair which I sent by home. It is well done and is a pretty thing, cost $15.00. Captain Israel Vogdes’ company which has been stationed here near four years left in the steamer Isabel for Fort Moultrie. The company commanded by Brevet Lieutenant Colonel John H. Winder having come in to relieve it.
1888: Jefferson B. Browne was named Postmaster of Key West.
1901: The United States dredge boat Winyah Bay competed its work on the northwest channel and steamers could go through at low tide. The depth was about 15 feet, which was ample for the boats that used that channel. Larger vessels used the main channel and southwest channel, which had enough water for the largest vessels.
1923: The 25 cigar factories of Key West were producing more than 60 million cigars annually.
1931: Elena Hoyas Mesa, 22, died of tuberculosis. She would achieve fame as the corpse that Carl Tanzler (Count Carl von Cosel) would live with for seven years.
1950: The U.S. Navy’s announced plans for 1,000 new housing units at Dredges Key (today Sigsbee Park), Trumbo Point and the old Army Barrack (today Peary Court). The old and dilapidated housing at the Army Barrack and Rest Beach were torn down.
1962: Military activity remained high in support of the U.S. Navy ships operating on the quarantine of Cuba ordered by President John f. Kennedy over the Russian missiles on the island.