Today in Keys History

Seidenberg Cigar Factory on Greene Street near the corner of Simonton Street before the fire of 1886.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1858: During the night, 12 enslaved Key Westers escaped from the island by stealing the Sand Key lighthouse boat. It was thought they fled to the Bahamas to find freedom.

1881: The Key West cigar manufactory Seidenberg & Co. was bankrupt, with assets of $663,666.49 and debts of $988,707.08.