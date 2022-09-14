Today in Keys History

The Key Ambassador Hotel on South Roosevelt Blvd.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Saturday, September 14th No important events this day. The wind has at last assumed the appearance of a steady Trade, and altho’ it is at present well to the Southward yet we may reasonably expect it to haul gradually to the Northward. Lat. 25.03 N. Long. 34.25 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 81 1/4 Gallons, Remains on Board 2830 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 72 lbs. Pork, 167 lbs. Bread, 4 1/2 Gls. Bean, 4 1/2 Gls. Vinegar, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1861: Robert Watson left Key West on the schooner Lady Bannerman for the Bahamas, from where he would go to Tampa to join the Southern cause, which he would record in his “Confederate War Diary.”