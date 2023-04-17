1835: Alden A.M. Jackson was conducting a school in the Monroe County Courthouse. The costs were from $2 to $4 per month depending on the field of study.

1884: The Key West Gas and Electric Light Company was incorporated with J.J. Philbrick, president; R.A. Monsalvatge, secretary and J. Fogarty, treasurer. The electric plant cost $90,000 and had a capacity of 2,000 incandescent lights and 50 arc lights.