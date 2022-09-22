Today in Keys History

The Conch Tour Train.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Sunday, Sept. 22nd No material event, the Wind toward noon began to decrease announcing the departure of the Trades and foretelling the vicinity of those light baffling Winds which prevail between the N.E. and S.E. Trades. Weather excessively warm. Lat. 13.03 N. Long. 22.00 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 63 Gallons, Remains on Board 2373 Gallons, Broached one bbl. Beef. Exp. Provisions 82 lbs. Beef, 37 lbs. Flour, 19 lbs. Raisins, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1968: Formal ceremonies consecrating the ground on United Street where the new B’nai Zion Synagogue would be built were held by Rabbi Nathan Zwitman.