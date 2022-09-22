1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Sunday, Sept. 22nd No material event, the Wind toward noon began to decrease announcing the departure of the Trades and foretelling the vicinity of those light baffling Winds which prevail between the N.E. and S.E. Trades. Weather excessively warm. Lat. 13.03 N. Long. 22.00 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 63 Gallons, Remains on Board 2373 Gallons, Broached one bbl. Beef. Exp. Provisions 82 lbs. Beef, 37 lbs. Flour, 19 lbs. Raisins, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1968: Formal ceremonies consecrating the ground on United Street where the new B’nai Zion Synagogue would be built were held by Rabbi Nathan Zwitman.
1973: Willard M. Albury, a native of Key West, died in Fort Lauderdale at 88. He had served on the school board and city commission before becoming Mayor of Key West in 1937. He served as mayor until 1945 when he resigned to become superintendent of schools. He left the schools in 1950 to be become administrator of Monroe General Hospital, from which he retired in 1958.
1976: Gov. Reuben Askew named Ervin Higgs as Monroe County Property Appraiser after Joe Allen was elected state representative and resigned effective Sept. 30. Higgs was unopposed in the Democratic primary for the office.
1978: Harry Knight, Monroe County Tax Collector, was elected president of the Florida Tax Collector’s Association.
1994: Key West’s “Good Will Ambassador” William “Bill” Kroll died at 89. He originated the Conch Tour Train, which began operating on Jan. 18, 1958. He sold the train to Wometco Enterprises in 1972.