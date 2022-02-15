1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:15 and walked to Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 73, clouds 7. Read Lake Ngami which I borrowed of Flex Senac. Drew up a petition for C.P. Williams and Silas Denison for salvage of schooner Roseneath.
1898: The U.S. Battleship Maine was destroyed by an explosion in Havana Harbor., killing more than 260 crew members and bringing the United States closer to war with Spain.
1925: John Phillip Sousa, the famous march king, arrived from Havana with his wife and daughter. They were guest at the Hotel Casa Marina.
1957: Humorist S.J. Perelman was vacationing in Key West.
1958: Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Evinrude (she was better known as singer Frances Langford) stopped in Key West on their yacht.
1959: Two stained-glass windows entitled Come Unto Me and The Good Shepherd were dedicated at the evening service of the First Congregational Church.
1985: The gunsight hood from the Battleship Maine that had been at Harris School since it was given to Key West was moved to the new Key West Post Office on Whitehead Street and rededicated.
1995: The new 19,999-square-foot terminal at Marathon Airport opened. The terminal was part of a $7.4 million airport upgrade.
1998: A crowd of more than 500 gathered at the Key West City Cemetery to rededicate the Battle Ship Plat that had been completely restored to mark the sinking of the USS Maine 100 years before in Havana.