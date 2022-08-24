Today in Keys History

Ocean Reef Marina after Hurricane Andrew.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Saturday, August 24th Squally South Westerly winds, making considerable progress to the Eastward. At 7:30 p.m. spoke and Boarded the American Schooner Nancy and Eleanor of and from Baltimore bound to Trinidad De Cuba. Lat. 39.12 N. Long. 63.17 W. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 4457 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork.

1894: The Wagner Canning Company of Key West closed it plant for the season after processing 50,000 cases of canned pineapples. The pineapples were grown on the Upper Keys and brought to Key West for canning.