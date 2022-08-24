1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Saturday, August 24th Squally South Westerly winds, making considerable progress to the Eastward. At 7:30 p.m. spoke and Boarded the American Schooner Nancy and Eleanor of and from Baltimore bound to Trinidad De Cuba. Lat. 39.12 N. Long. 63.17 W. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 4457 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork.
1894: The Wagner Canning Company of Key West closed it plant for the season after processing 50,000 cases of canned pineapples. The pineapples were grown on the Upper Keys and brought to Key West for canning.
1906: The mayor of Key West was George L. Babcock. The members of the board of aldermen were Joshua Curry, Allen E. Curry, W.B. Curry, Benjamin Tynes, Alfred Gardner, Edgar Falk, Peter T. Knight, Alfred Atchison and Robert Gabriel. The other city officials were: E.M. Semple, city attorney; George G. Brooks, police justice; W.A. Gwynn, city engineer; W.M. Pinder, assessor; Charles J. Curry, collector of revenues; Charles Curtis, treasurer; Mason S. Moreno, city clerk; H.G. Fulford, street commissioner; W.J. Gardner, chief of police; J.N. Collins sexton; Dr. J.W.V.R. Plummer, health officer; J.W.V.R. Plummer Jr., sanitary inspector; W.O. Kemp, jailor and F.W. Johnson, meat inspector.
1953: The U.S. Navy announced five enlisted men had been cleared and one officer was given a severe reprimand and forfeiture of pay in connection with the Charity Carnival-sponsored “stag show.”
1992: Hurricane Andrew hit Southern Florida, causing extensive damage. The storm caused downed power line and trees in the Upper Keys and did heavy damage in the Ocean Reef area.