Today in Keys History

John Lowe Jr., standing by the schooner Little Magic, in the early 1900s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1908: The schooner Little Magic, a former America’s Cup race winner, was raised and towed into Key West harbor by owner John Lowe. The valuable schooner had sunk near Sand Key the day before.

1924: U.S. Navy enlisted men Joseph Flowers and Harry Rudolph displayed a sawfish they had caught near Key West, and the 15-foot-long, 800-pound giant drew quite a crowd.