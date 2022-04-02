1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Tuesday, April 2nd Variable Winds from the Westward, Weather squally, Current setting Rapidly to the Eastward, making it impossible for us to preserve our Station off the Moro. The Cutter not yet returned. At 5:30 discovered a Vessel standing for us, apparently a Cruiser, immediately Hove Too and cleared for action, but a heavy squall of Wind and Rain coming on, lost Sight of the Stranger who must have stood from us. I have since learned that the Vessel here alluded to was the U. S. Schooner Porpoise, Lt. Commander Ramage with the Revenge in company. At midnight brought a strange Sail Too, and spoke her, she proved to be the American Brig Levant from Portland bound to Havanna, took her under Convoy. At 11 a.m. Passed the Moro and anchored in the Harbour of Havanna. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 4150.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.36, thermometer 75.5, wind south 2, clouds 9. After dinner rained and I remained at home and packed up a number of blankets in a whiskey barrel.
1832: In the city election, Oliver O’Hara was elected mayor of Key West and George E. Weaver, P.C. Greene and P.J. Fontaine were elected aldermen.
1903: Jose G. Piodella established the Key West Coca Cola Bottling plant.
1956: The First Baptist Church on Eaton Street at the corner of Bahama Street was destroyed by fire. The building had been built in 1890 after the original church had been destroyed in the Great Fire of 1886. The Trade Winds Hotel across the street was also severely damaged by the fire. The fire burned out of control for two hours before the Fire Department was able to bring it under control.
1983: Charles “Comey” Lunn, a Key West native, died in Miami at 77. He was a retired navigator from Pan American Airlines. During World War II, he conducted classes in navigation for the military at the University of Miami, where he trained more than 4,500 cadets.