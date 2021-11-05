1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light breezes from the West standing to the South. We are still retarded by a strong Current. At Meridian we were out of Soundings. Lat. 6.59 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4444 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 54 lbs. Pork, 4 Galls. Whiskey, 3 1/4 Galls. Beans. Broached one bbl. of Pork.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8:15 A.M. barometer 29.60, thermometer 83, wind north northeast 3, clouds 8. The wind sprung up about 8 A.M. The past day or two has been very hot. Read Putnam’s magazine. The steamer Sawanee (formerly Pampero) came in about noon with the troops from Miami bound to the Rio Grand and got coal etc. Wind hauled to the northeast by night, good breeze.
1906: During 48 hours, more than 9 inches of rain flooded the lower parts of the city. The water at the corner of Southard and Margaret streets was more than 2-feet deep.
1935: Thompson Fish Company announced it had purchased the Overseas Transportation Company and started freight service from Miami to replace the Overseas Railroad that was destroyed in the hurricane.
1937: Rebecca Ambrister, a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, died at 116. According to family records, she was born June 1, 1821 in New Haven, Connecticut.
1957: Dr. Delio Cobo was elected mayor of Key West. Also elected were commissioners Joe Fernandez Jr. and B.G. Chappell.
1974: Purie Howanitz was elected to the county commission.
1991: Dennis Wardlow was elected mayor of Key West and Joe Pais was elected to the commission.
1996: Shirley Freeman and Mary Kay Reich were re-elected to the county commission and Rick Roth was re-elected as sheriff.
1998: Jeffrey Wade Wallace was sentenced to life in prison without patrol for the 1997 murder at Rumrunners Bar.