1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 A.M. barometer 29.53, thermometer 85.5, wind southeast 1, clouds 8. Bought a $5.00 ice ticket. Finished the libel and filed it. Tried the case which occupied us until 4 p.m. and the day being very hot. I was much fatigued and remained at home all evening. Took a bath at bedtime.
1845: Construction begins on Fort Taylor off the western end of Key West.
1891: Captain Ross of Jacksonville had the contract to build the first jetties in the Northwest Channel and he used stone quarried from Ballast and Sawyer Keys.
1936: Judge H.H. Taylor fishing with attorney William V. Albury caught a barracuda that measured seven and half feet and weighed 80 pounds.
1937: The county commission named W. Curry Harris as the county attorney to replace Judge Arthur Gomez who had tendered his resignation.
1959: The Monroe County Library Association presented the Monroe County Commission with the title to the land and their new library building at 700 Fleming Street. The land was donated by Karl Thompson and the Association raised the money to build the new library.