1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Woke at 4 but the weather looked so threatening that I concluded not to walk and returned to bed and lay until near 5 then bathed. At 7 a.m. barometer 29.66, thermometer 84, wind east northeast 2, clouds 5. Commenced a libel for the crew of the schooner William Chestnut for shares in sponges in the nature of wages. Brought Dash down with me and took him aboard the steamer Jasper to take a trip so as to get rid of the ticks which trouble him much. The Jasper came in yesterday forenoon and left at 2 p.m. Concluded a bargain with Farino which has been on tap for some days for my lot for $600.00 taking a Negro boy about 15 years old named Daniel at $900.00 paying $300.00 cash. Captain Sands called in the afternoon. After tea went to Mary Ann Porter’s where we were introduced to Captain Woodbury.
1904: A shooting took place on Fitzpatrick Street between two men from rival insurance companies. One man was shot in the shoulder and the other arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder.
1913: Marcey B. Darnell was named Postmaster of Key West.
1914: The Monroe County Commissioners were J.R. Curry Jr., chairman, W.R. Porter, W.F. Malone and George Sanchez. The other county officials were: W. Hunt Harris, judge; E.P. Roberts, county solicitor; D.Z. Filer, clerk; Hugh Gunn, county judge; Clement Jaycocks, sheriff; P.L. Jaycocks, chief deputy; Harry Barker, deputy; W.B. Curry, treasurer; T.A. Sweeting, collector of revenue; T.O. Otto, assessor and W.A. Gwynn, justice of the peace.
1937: In the run-off election, Cleveland Niles was elected county commissioner and Floney Pellicier was elected constable.
1944: Key West native Sgt. Harry L. (Bubber) Wickers was killed in action in France.
1970: Presidential candidate George Wallace was in Key West on vacation.