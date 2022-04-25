1832: John J. Audubon arrived at Indian Key on the Revenue Cutter Marion.
1857:William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 went to the market. Packed a barrel of crockery, took down Hatty’s bedstead and set Catalan to work boxing it up (It was my father’s bedstead). Paid the second quarter’s postage on my papers and will write Wharton when to sent them. Took the aneroid home. Wrote to Samuel L. Butler, New Orleans and to Dr. Howard Hays, Glasco, Howard County Missouri telling them that I was nearly packed up. Gave Douglass the papers in Smith vs. Smith and two letters from Mrs. Ann Smith refusing to live with her husband written to him but no date of the year and cannot prove receipt, proved handwriting by C.P. Williams and his wife, also by them the fact of her desertion and refusal to live with him. Packed in box 23 (Ogden Chest) old papers, seed and things out of my secretary, in box 44 Hatty’s bed and etc. The old iron couch and Benner’s chair which I took to pieces by taking out the piano from front and back rails and took down the wardrobe and sat it out for Bethel. In the afternoon Catalan made a box and put the secretary in it. Sent the wardrobe and two end tables to Winer Bethel. The steamer Isabel came in about 4. Major Sanders, Mrs. Felix Senac and Ruby, Miss Stuart and others went in her.
1898: The United State declared war on Spain.
1951: A Compania Cubana de Aviacion four-motor aircraft, carrying 34 passengers and a five-man crew flying from Miami to Havana, collided with a Navy SNB-5 trainer with a two-man crew. Both planes crashed into the sea off South Beach with no survivors. The investigation later found both planes at fault in the accident.
1975: Key West’s first bicentennial project, the Conch Tour Train depot and general offices at the corner of Duval and Front streets, was dedicated.
1975: Monroe County Commissioner Harry S. Pritchard was unanimously elected county mayor by the commission.
1980: The U.S. Coast Guard ordered extra cutters to the Florida Straits to handle the increased flow of refugees from Cuba. This was the beginning of the largest peacetime operation in Coast Guard history.
1980: More than 2,000 small boats and a large fleet of commercial fishing boats had left Key West for the Port of Mariel. More than 1,200 refugees had landed in Key West since the boatlift began.