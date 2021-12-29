1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, Dec. 29. Cloudy with Rain. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 110 Gallons, Remains on Board 5375 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 56 lbs. Bread, 4 Gls. Spirits.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 71, wind east southeast 5, clouds 0. Read papers and made a copy of my accounts against the Government. Mr. and Mrs. Felix Senac and Mrs. Stephen Mallory spent the evening. Weather warm but pleasant
1912: President William H. Taft returned from his inspection of the work on the Panama Canal and boarded a train for Washington, DC.
1923: The Casa Marina Hotel opened for the season with a dinner and dance with the largest number of diners since its first year.
1923: In two days Key West fishermen brought in 106,000 pounds of kingfish which was selling for eight cents a pound wholesale.
1975: Tourist were arriving in the Keys in record numbers. The Key West Chamber of Commerce reported that there were no rooms available and they were still receiving calls.
1983: Fire destroyed the landmark Fountain’s Restaurant in the Old Cuban Club building on Duval Street at the corner of Amelia Street. The fire started when a propane truck filling the tanks at the restaurant caused an explosion engulfing the area in flames.