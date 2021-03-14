1838: Tomas Sachetti was elected mayor of Key West. He was the candidate of a group of merchants opposed to occupational licenses that former Mayor William Whitehead had passed to pay the city expenses.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. The weather being raw and cloudy I was fearful that going out I would increase the pain in my teeth which is bad enough as it is so I lay in bed till near 6 and did not bath. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 75.5, wind northwest by north 4, clouds 6. Read papers. Mr. Anduze came to bid me goodbye, he is to leave in the morning. I gave him a memorandum to send me some plantains, yams etc. when he an opportunity. Walked above the Barracks with Matilda and the children.
1929: Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, owner of the Battle Creek sanitarium, was in the city looking at sites for locating a hospital in Florida.
1934: Lou Gehrig, the New York Yankees first baseman, and his wife were spending a few days fishing at the Long Key Fishing Camp.
1948: The County Home on Stock Island was opened and the 18 occupants of the old home, on Poorhouse Lane, were moved to the new facility.
1950: Igor Sikorsky, famed aviator and plane manufacturer, arrived at the La Concha Hotel for a short vacation.
1957: Retired Fleet Adm. William F. (Bull) Halsey arrived at the Naval Station aboard the private yacht Intrepid.
1964: Former President Harry S Truman and wife Bess arrived at Indies House, on Duck Key, to start a three-week vacation.
1978: William E.P. Roberts Jr. was hired as the first Monroe County Administrator. The appointment was effective on April 1 with a four-year contract with a salary of $30,000 per year.
1993: The 147-foot freighter Miss Beholding was aground on the West Sambo reef. The captain, fearing the ship was sinking during the winter storm March 13, had run aground for safety.