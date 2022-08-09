Today in Keys History

Two waterspouts and a lightning strike off the Lower Keys.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: No report.

1906: Dr. J.W.V.R. Plummer died at age 64. He came to Key West during the Civil War and was a prominent physician and civic leader. He has served in the state legislature and was Mayor of Key West from 1886 to 1888.