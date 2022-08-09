1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: No report.
1906: Dr. J.W.V.R. Plummer died at age 64. He came to Key West during the Civil War and was a prominent physician and civic leader. He has served in the state legislature and was Mayor of Key West from 1886 to 1888.
1950: Thousand of fish were found in the street of Key West after a heavy rain. Most of the fish were along Caroline Street between William and Grinnell. One theory was that a large waterspout had carried the fish ashore. This theory was supported by the fact that most of the fish were mullet which swim on the surface and could be picked up by a waterspout. Still others of the Caroline Street regulars insisted it had rained fish and one man said he had observed a full grown sponge fall from the sky.
1953: Infantry Sergeant Julio La Torre, of Key West, was among the first prisoners of war released by the North Koreans. He had been a prisoner for two and half years.
1965: The ship Seven Seas was towed into port by the Coast Guard after the ship was found disabled at sea. A crewman had killed five of his fellow crewmen and then left the vessel in a small boat. He was later saved by another ship and turned over to the Coast Guard. He was charged with murder in Federal Court in Miami.
1967: Key West won the Florida State championship in Junior Major League baseball with a 3 to 2 victory over St. Petersburg.