Today in Keys History

Sheriff K. O. Thompson, Ross Sawyer, Judge Arthur Gomez, Lancelot Lester and Henry Taylor in court in Old City Hall.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1838: The barque Eleanor, sailing from Boston to New Orleans, ran onto Alligator Reef with a cargo of ice and codfish. Two Key West wrecking sloops managed to get the vessel off and towed it safely to port for repair. They were awarded $600 for their efforts.

1853: A marine railway capable of sustaining vessels of 500 tons was completed by Key West merchants Browne & Curry. These new ways would transform the ability to haul out and repair ships at the island.