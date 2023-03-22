1838: The barque Eleanor, sailing from Boston to New Orleans, ran onto Alligator Reef with a cargo of ice and codfish. Two Key West wrecking sloops managed to get the vessel off and towed it safely to port for repair. They were awarded $600 for their efforts.
1853: A marine railway capable of sustaining vessels of 500 tons was completed by Key West merchants Browne & Curry. These new ways would transform the ability to haul out and repair ships at the island.
1889: Former U.S. President Grover Cleveland arrived at Key West on the steamer Olivette. He was met by a delegation from the Board of Trade, the full fire department, the Island City Guards, and the Silver Coronet Band, and the streets were decorated with olive branches and bunting. Cleveland met with members of the community before heading to Havana.
1898: Lieutenant Commander Adolph Marix, carrying the final report of the USS Maine Court of Inquiry, sailed on the steamer City of Key West for Washington via Miami.
1902: Mark Twain and Thomas B. Reed were in the city on their way to Cuba.
1926: Dr. John Roach Stratton of Calvary Baptist Church in New York gave an address at the Key West First Baptist Church titled “The Dance of Death.” Stratton put forth the questions, “Are modern dances a sign of degeneracy in the human race?” and “Are they a serious menace, physically, mentally and morally to the rising generation?”
1927: Harvey E. Firestone, auto tire manufacturer, stopped in Key West on his way to Havana.
1941: Circuit Court Judge Arthur Gomez granted a divorce to Betty Compton, dissolving her marriage with Jimmy Walker, former New York City mayor.
1952: Dr. Remington Kellogg, director of the U.S. National Museum, issued a statement outlining the distinctiveness of the Key deer and stressing that the diminutive creatures are indeed a species separate from the mainland white-tailed deer.
1955: Howard E. Wilson, Monroe County Tax Collector, was elected president of the new Key West State Bank.