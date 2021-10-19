1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Variable unsettled weather. Lat. 9.19 Long. 16.06. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4178 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 14 lbs. Butter, 3 1/2 Galls. Molasses, 3 1/2 Galls. Rice.
1856:William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:40 and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 83, wind east 2, clouds 6. Wrote the answer in the bark Emigrant.
1876: A hurricane of minor intensity hit Key West with winds of 75 mph, causing slight damage to roofs and trees.
1901: City officials were looking for a new cemetery site. The cemetery was crowded and there was not much room left. The old cemetery is in the heart of town and the new one was to be moved some distance from town for sanitary reasons.
1927: To fulfill its contract with the U.S. Post Office, Pan American Airlines hired pilot Cy Caldwell to fly a single-engine seaplane from Key West to Havana. He left Key West at 8:04 a.m. carrying seven sacks of mail, containing about 30,000 letters. He landed in Havana 62 minutes later and saved the airline, which could not begin regular service with its own planes until Oct. 28.
1942: The new Naval Hospital on South Roosevelt was commissioned and Capt. Jessie W. Allen (MC) USN assumed duties as the first Commanding Officer.
1979: The Harry S Truman Animal Import Center on Fleming Key, the first of it kind on U.S. soil, was dedicated. The main speaker was Gov. Bob Graham.