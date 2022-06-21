1513: Ponce de Leon named the Islands at the western end of the Florida Keys Los Tortugas.
1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, June 21st Commences with moderate breezes from the Southward and Eastward and clear, pleasant weather. At 2:30 lost sight of our Boats, at 3 Lagua La Grande, bore S.W. 1/2 S., distant 8 or 9 Leagues, lying Too with the Grampus, at 3:40 hove Ship and stood in for the Land, crew variously employed. From 4 to 6 gentle breezes and clear weather, at 4:30 bore Ship to the Northward and Eastward and single reefed the Fore Top Sail and Main Sail, at 7 Lagua La Grande, bore S.W. 1/2 S dist. 7 or 8 Leagues, Boca Chica South. From 6 to 8 weather the same, Grampus ahead. From 8 to Midnight moderate breezes from the Eastward and clear, pleasant weather. At 8:30 set the Flying Jib, at 9 took it in, and Hove Too under the Lee of the Grampus. From 12 to 4 wind and weather the same, the Grampus on our Lee bow. At 5 hove ship to the Southward and Westward, set the Flying Jib. At 6 discovered Land ahead. From 8 to Meridian moderate breezes and clear weather. At 10 a.m. set the Fore Sail and Fore Top Gallant Sail, Crew variously employed. At 10:15 turned the reef out of the Main Sail, at 11:45 hauled up the Fore Sail, at Merdian Lagua La Grande, bore W.S.W. Key Covey on Alto S.S.W., Marcandia S.S.E., dist. 3 or 4 Leagues.
1914: The Internal Revenue office was at 423 Front St. The Deputy Collector was C.L. Knowles and J.L. Johnson was the Stamp Deputy.
1923: Ground was broken for the construction of the new Douglass School.
1938: Thelma Strabel, author of the “Reap the Wild Wind,” brought the property by the Southernmost Point from Marian Kirtland.
1941: Planned Marathon Airport was placed on the list to be surveyed for construction under the defense program.
1953: McCory’s took out a building permit for $203,000 for its new five-and-dime store on Duval Street, at the corner of Eaton Street.
1958: The Mitchell Wolfson Foundation purchased the Audubon House on Whitehead Street.