1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:15 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.36, thermometer 83, wind south 3, clouds 4. The ship on shore is the clipper Metropolitan. The Captain mistook Sand Key for Tortugas and squared away for New Orleans and put steering sails on her. She is on the bar marking the west end of Sarigold Key. The Captain would not allow anyone to go on board and got her off himself at the evening tide. Read Household Words. The steamer Isabel got in about 5 p.m. but about 6 a very heavy squall came up from about west and rained heavily lasting for about two hours, so I did not go for letters.
1871: Frederick Douglass, African American statesman, arrived in Key West on the USS Tennessee with other members of the Santo Domingo Commission.
1898: Two unidentified bodies from the Battleship Maine were buried in the Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West City Cemetery.
1950: The U.S. Weather Bureau moved from the Naval Station to the Federal Building, at the corner of Simonton and Caroline street. The bureau also had a station at the airport.
1970: Bill Butler was named captain for the first-team Class A All-State Basketball Team by the Florida Sports Writers Association.
1989: William A. Freeman Jr., former county commission, state representative and sheriff, died at 59.
1991: The Winn-Dixie Marketplace opened at the Overseas Market.