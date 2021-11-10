Today in Keys HIstory

1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Commences with moderate breezes and pleasant weather. At 1:30 a squall of Wind, took in the Steering sails, Fore Top Gallant sail, Square sail, Flying Jib and Staysails. At 2:30 more moderate, made sail again. At 3:30 called all hands to Chase Ship. Employed wetting sails, at 4 the chase bore W. by S. 1/2 S. At 4:30, out sweeps. At 6 the Chase made all sail endeavouring to escape. 7, cleared for action, hoisted American Colours and fired the Larboard Bow Gun 8 times successively, the last 6 shotted. At 9, sent the Gig and Cutter ahead to tow. 10:45, Fired a Muskett, when the Chase hove too and showed French Colours, Hoisted Spanish Colours and sent 3 Officers and a Crew on board and in return brought back the Capt. with his papers and 7 of his crew. The Stranger proved to be the French Schooner Caroline, Victor Ruinet, Commander, 3 days from Cape Mount with a Cargo of 153 Slaves. To 4 a.m. light breezes, standing to the Northward by Westward, the Caroline in company. From 4 to 8 light breezes with passing clouds. At 5 furled the Fore Top Gallant sail. At 6 settled the Fore Topsail on the Cap, at 7:30 lowered the Mainsail, hauled down the Flying Jib, furled the Square sail, Hove too and sent a boat on board the Caroline with Capt. Perry. At 8, set the Mainsail and Fore Top sail and filled away to the N. and Westward. From 8 to Meridian light breezes and pleasant, at 9 made a sail on the Starboard Beam, 9:20 made another bearing at N.W. The Boat returned from the Caroline, with Capt. Perry. Lat. 6.36 Long.13.18. After a close Investigation of the Character of the detained Schooner Caroline, we find that she is violating no law of the U. States — that she is owned, Officered and Manned by Frenchmen, with the exception of one man; named James Rose, an adopted Citizen of the U. States acting in capacity of a Seaman and who has been removed to this Vessel. Under these circumstances, she was reluctantly permitted to proceed on her Voyage. Previous, however, to her departure the Capt. and Mate subscribed to the subjoined paper and strengthened their promise, by the form of a Solemn Oath — the Slaves on board appeared to be tolerably healthy and many of the younger part to be in good Spirits.
We having been Overhauled by the U. S. Schooner Shark on our return from the Coast of Africa with a Cargo of One hundred and fifty three Slaves.
At the Solicitation of M. C. Perry, Esq., Commander, We do most solemnly promise of our own accord and free will never to be directly or indirectly, hereafter, Engaged in transferring Slaves in any manner whatever from the Coast of Africa, and we hereby abjure the Slave Trade forever hereafter, fully assured of the many evils resulting from its practice and made further pledge ourselves to treat with humanity and kindness the Slaves now aboard during the passage to Martinique. Given under our hands this 10th day of November 1821. On board the U. S. Schooner Shark at Sea. Sworn to this 10th day of Nov. Le Capitaine P. Ruinet Pittigen.