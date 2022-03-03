1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, March 3 Wind still ahead and blowing heavy, Schooner pitching deep and unusually wet on Deck. Lat. 35.16 N. Long. 69.40 W. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons. Remains on Board 5300 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 50 lbs. Bread, 70 lbs. Beef, 79 lbs. Flour, 14 lbs. Raisins, 4 Gls. Spirits.
1845: Florida was admitted to the Union, becoming the 27th state.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 70, wind northeast 5, clouds 4 and smoky. Read Porter’s Spirit of the Times.
1898: An unidentified body from the Battleship Maine was buried in the Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West City Cemetery.
1903: A telegraph cable was run to Sand Key for use of the weather station, built on the island.
1911: Monroe County started construction on two poor houses, at the rear of Windsor Lane.
1911: Surgeon E.K. Sprague was the medical officer in command of the U.S. Marine Hospital.
1917: Carl G. Fisher, of Indianapolis, won the Express Cruiser Speedboat Race from Miami. His boat, the Shadow II, took six hours and 17 minutes to cover the 161 miles. Five boats started the race but only two finished.
1954: First National Bank President J.J. Trevor presented the old doors from the bank to the Key West Art & Historical Society for use at the East Martello. The doors were installed at the bank when it was constructed in 1891.
1961: A crowded, tumultuous, meeting of the Board of Directors of the San Carlos Institute resulted in a break in relations between the institute and the government of Castro’s Cuba.