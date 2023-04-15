Today in Keys History

Florida Gov. Reubin Askew and state officials meeting in Key West for land-use planning in the 1970s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1826: It was announced that the Light Ship at Carysfort Reef near Key Largo was soon to be lit. The vessel would “show two fixed lights, one about 50 feet high, the other 40 – in hazy weather, a bell will be struck frequently to warn vessels to keep off.”

1827: The new brick lighthouse at Sand Key was lit. The light cycled in a pattern of showing one minute, then obscured for the same length of time. A wooden beacon that had preceded the lighthouse was torn down.