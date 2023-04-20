Today in Keys History

Naval headquarters at the end of Duval Street in April 1865.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1865: Word reached Key West that Gen. Robert E. Lee had surrendered to Gen. U.S. Grant on April 9, essentially ending the Civil War. There was a great celebration, and the Army fired a 100-gun salute.

1886: Ley Memorial Methodist Church was dedicated at Key West.