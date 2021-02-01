1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and it being too wet to walk, bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.33, thermometer 72, wind southwest 4, clouds 5. The air is pleasant and soft. The case of William Pearce vs. cargo of the ship Siddons was tried. The lawyers were Winer Bethel and Samuel Douglas. Read papers. A heavy fog bank rolled over the Island but only lasted a short time. The afternoon is clear and pleasant. Wind from north to northeast.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 6:45, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, wrote until 5 o’clock, dressed, went to Mrs. Sewell’s, then took Dottie down to meet her Papa, he took me all through the factory, then we walked up, took supper there, then we played cards, Willie Otto, too, against “Hub” and I, we whipped them 17 to 2, Otto put me on the car, came home, to bed.
1917:The first long-distance telephone connection was made to Miami at 1:47 p.m. Later in the day, the connection was extended to Savannah, Georgia.
1935: Maxwell Perkins, editor for Scribners magazine, Earl Roman, Rod and Reel editor for the Miami Herald, and Ernest Hemingway were fishing on Hemingway’s boat when all three caught sailfish.
1955: County Commissioner Joe Allen announced that the county would spend $25,000 to build a beach at West Martello Tower. The plan called for the old fort to circled by a seawal, which was filled with marl and covered with sand.
1962: The first Honorary Conch certificate was presented by Monroe County Mayor Gerald Saunders to Rear Admiral R.Y. McElroy, Commander Naval Base Key West.
1963: Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Navy James Wakelis Jr. was the speaker for the dedication of renovated Mallory Square. The restoration of Mallory Square was sponsored by the Old Island Restoration Foundation.
1970: Congressman Dante Fascell was the speaker at the dedication of the new Islamorada Post Office.
1981: Henry C. Singleton announced he had sold his company to ConAgra. The sale included Singleton Enterprises, Singleton Shrimp and Singleton Ice, all of Key West.
1988: The Key West City Commission approved an ordinance that would virtually end construction of new hotel rooms.