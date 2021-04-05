1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.56, thermometer 79, wind northwest 4, clouds 7. Read Household Words. After tea Matilda and I went to Charles Tift’s.
1876: The lighthouse on Fort Jefferson was lighted.
1909: Alfredo Zayas, Vice President of Cuba, visited the Cuban community of Key West and was welcomed by Mayor Fogarty at a reception in the San Carlos.
1957: Katherine Harris, future Florida Secretary of State and U.S. Congresswoman, was born at the Naval Hospital Key West.
1968: The Key West City Commission, by a unanimous vote, appointed Winston L. James as Key West Police Chief to replace Armando Perez Jr., who resigned.
1969: Former President Harry S Truman and his wife, Bess, left Key West after a two-week visit. This was their last visit to the Keys.
1976: By unanimous vote, the Key West City Commission appointed G.C. “Gibby” Cates fire chief.
1976: Joseph “Bum” Farto, former Key West Fire Chief, failed to appear in court for sentencing for his conviction of drug dealing. He was never seen again.
1989: The U.S. Air Force Surveillance blimp nicknamed “Fat Albert” escaped and went down in the Gulf of Mexico to the northwest of its base on Cudjoe Key.