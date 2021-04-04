1836: Feilding A. Browne was elected mayor of Key West.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 80, wind east northeast 1, clouds 4. Read Household Words. The pilot boats Dart and Champion went off about 12 to a ship, they were told by a bark with which they spoke, that was ashore on the Dog Rocks. The wind came out from the northwest about 4 p.m. with heavy clouds, by 9 p.m. it was calm.
1927: The founder of the Rotary Club International, Paul P. Harris, was welcomed to Key West with a reception at the home of Key West Rotary President Andrew R. Miller.
1934: Sam E. Harris was named Postmaster of Key West.
1938: Gene Tunney, heavyweight boxing champion, visited the city from his winter home at Hobo Sound.
1939: Sponge fishermen reported that a mysterious blight had attacked the sponges, which disintegrate when touched by the hook.
1961: The Cable Schooner Western Union arrived in port after being stopped in international water by two armed Cuban gunboats.
1964: The Flagler Avenue Branch Post Office was dedicated. Congressman Dante B. Fascell was the main speaker.
1967: Rear Adm. Frederick J. Bush relived Rear Adm. Thomas A. Christopher as Commander Key West Forces, Commander Naval Base and Commander Fleet Air Wing.
1980: The Cuban government removed the guards from the Peruvian Embassy in Havana and allowed anyone seeking asylum to enter the compound. This was the first event that led to the Mariel Boatlift.
1983: Movie star Gloria Swanson died at 84 in New York City. As an 11-year-old U.S. Army dependent, she made her first appearance on the stage at the Odd Fellows Hall in Key West where she sang “As the World Rolls On.”