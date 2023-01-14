Today in Keys History

Aerial of Naval Station in the 1920s, showing the construction of submarine piers.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1903: A near-riot broke out during a vaudeville performance at the Cincinnati Bar in Key West. The melee started when a sailor interrupted the performers and was escorted out, which led to a fight with the owner. Other patrons got involved, and the mob moved into the street. The group then turned on the bar, throwing bricks, rocks and anything else available. Guns were drawn, and between 50-100 shots were fired, with an unknown number of people hit. For two hours, police and sheriff’s deputies tried to gain control of the situation, but eventually troops were called from the barracks to intervene. Fourteen sailors and four soldiers were arrested, and the bar was heavily damaged.

1913: The Mallory Line steamship Colorado went ashore at Northeast Key in the Dry Tortugas. Wrecking teams from Key West went to help, and with their assistance the steamer was eventually refloated.