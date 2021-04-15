1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:15 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.59, thermometer 78, wind east southeast 3, clouds 4 with some hazy. Hatty is better. Charlotte has pains in her stomach and vomited, gave her Cham. Read Household Words. P.m. siesta and read Household Words. The SS Walker came in at night.
1886: The Key West Building and Loan Association was incorporated with John J. Philbrick, president, R. Alvarez, secretary and George W. Allen, treasurer. It was located over the Union Bank at 427 Front St.
1898: Companies A and O of the 25th Infantry, U.S. Army, arrived on the steamer City of Key West to reinforce the Army Garrison.
1930: Andrew J. Page moved his store to the modern two-story concrete building he built at the corner of Fleming and Duval streets.
1939: Kentucky Gov. A.B. “Happy” Chandler was a guest at the La Concha Hotel. The governor and his party brought in a large catch while fishing with Capt. Begley Filer.
1970: Key West High School’s Bill Butler was named the No. 2 basketball player in the state by the Miami News.
1975: Florida Gov. Rueben Askew and the state Cabinet voted to declare the Florida Keys an Area of Critical State Concern, which gave the state the authority to control land use and development in the Keys.
1980: Bad weather foiled an unorganized band of Miami Cuban exiles from sailing a fleet of small boats from Key West carrying food and medicine to their countrymen seeking asylum in the Peruvian Embassy in Havana.