1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, June 19th Still employed in making preparations for the Expedition, put two Cannonades on board the large Prize Schooner which Vessel had received the name, Bandara La Lagua. At Meridian Key Frances bore by compass S.S.E. Lat. 22.59 N. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 200 Gallons, Remains on Board 888 Gallons.
1865: The bark Adventure arrived in Key West in distress. Four of her crew were sick with yellow fever and sent to the Marine Hospital for treatment. The fever spread to the Army troops on the island and began an epidemic that caused 331 cases with 71 deaths among the troops and an unknown number of cases among the civilian population.
1914: The headquarters of the Seventh District of the U.S. Lighthouse Service were located in the Custom House. The officers were: W.W. Demeritt, inspector; Alfred Brost, chief clerk and clerks H.B. Haskins and W.T. Rodgers.
1942: The steamship Bosilijka, sailing from New Orleans to Key West, was sunk when she accidentally sailed into the U.S. Navy’s minefield northwest of Key West.
1974: Key West resident Dick Duane was awarded a Clio for his creative role in the commercial “Actives Are Here,” a Burlington Mills product.
1983: World-famous author, ex-POW, navigator and lector Tristan Jones took residence in Key West to work on his latest novel.
1998: Rear Admiral Edward J. Barrett relieved Rear Admiral John E. Shkor as Commander of Joint Interagency Task Force East, based at the Truman Annex of the Naval Air Station.