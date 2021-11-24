1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: No remarkable event, under all drawing sail making rapid progress to the Westward. Lat. 12.06 Long. 40.43. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 2880 Gallons, Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Pork, 47 lbs. Bread, 20 lbs. Flour,3 1/4 Gls. Beans, 3 1/4 Gls. Vinegar, 5 1/4 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.62, clouds 3. A propeller with workmen for the Fort came in early as did William Wall’s Belle of the Cape. Court was opened and the case of R.D. Roberts vs. The brig Bingham and cargo was tried. Filed a claim for duties. Brig ordered to be sold.
1901: The population for the State of Florida by the 1900 Census was 528,542. The population of South Florida, which is all the land south of Lake Okeechobee, comprised of Lee, Dade and Monroe counties, was 26,092. The population of Dade County was 4,955 and Lee had 3,071, with the rest in Monroe County.
1910: The Secretary of the Navy and the Governor of Florida approved the formation of two divisions of the Naval Militia in Key West.
1971: Frank Romano and Joe Liszka opened Key West Fragrance and Cosmetics.
1974: Author Truman Capote was visiting Key West.
1992: Vice president-elect Al Gore and his family arrived at Key West International Airport and drove to Little Palm Island.