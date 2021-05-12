1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to market. Then walked on the beach and returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.52, wind north northwest 1, clouds 6. The wind has been round the compass since this time yesterday. The steamer Florida got off about 4:30 a.m. A lottery ticket in the Havana Lottery number 20236 drew $400.00, one fourth of which I have. The first dollar I have ever drawn in the Havana Lottery. Ticket number 26,099 drew $60,000. Paid Charles Howe for a half ticket he send for me (number 18,705) $4.25. Read paper. After tea Matilda and I went to Alexander Patterson’s where we heard Mr. McChesney play. Attended the funeral of J.W. Porter’s child, Fanny, who died of whooping cough.
1898: Four sailors were killed when the USS Winslow was hit by Spanish gunfire in a battle at Cardenas, Cuba. They were buried in the Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West Cemetery. The dead were oiler John Varveres, cook Josiah Tunnel, fireman George Burton and fireman John Dneefe.
1910: The first spike was driven in the railroad from the Key West end at the railroad yard at Trumbo Island.
1959: Gulf Oil Corporation was drilling an oil well at the Marquesas Keys 14 miles west of Key West. There was a 40-man force living on the work platform.
1972: An explosive test conducted by the U.S. Navy sunk the cruiser Wilkes Barre off American Shoals.