1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: No event of importance. Lat. 13.01 Long. 54.71. On the sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 69 Gallons, Remains on Board 1788 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 68 lbs. Pork, 37 lbs. Bread, 78 lbs. Flour, 3 1/2 Gls. Rice, 4 1/2 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:50 and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 79.5, wind east southeast 3, clouds 7. Gave Charles Johnson 45.00 to have a mini sight put on my English rifle and a pair of Mimi molds made and to buy me a shot belt. He is going today to New York so that the Lighthouse Board Schooner Florida to New York to have the yellow fever poison taken out of her and bring back another schooner. The Judge read his decree in the case of the Joseph Hale giving $3,000 to Joshua Skinner and $800 to the four men from the sloop Dolphin. Tried the case of the bark Emigrant. The U.S. Steamer Walker came in about 4 p.m. Drew up a petition for John Sawyer for saving wet sugar out of the bark Octavia.
1904: Herbie Melbourne was convicted of the murder of police officer Clarence Till and sentenced to be hanged. The Florida Supreme Court later overturned the verdict and Melbourne was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to one year in the county jail.
1947: A brief, violent storm, with winds to 86 mph at Boca Chica, struck the Lower Keys. The storm left most of the city without electric and telephone service.
1949: President Harry S Truman arrived for a three-week vacation at the Little White house. His wife, Bess, and daughter, Margaret, were with the president.
1972: A made-for-TV movie titled “Key West” was being filmed by Warner Brothers in Key West.
1977: The Florida Keys Community College Board of Trustees voted to name the college’s Fine Art Center for renowned playwright and Key West resident Tennessee Williams.
1987: Jimmy Buffett held a benefit concert for Save the Salt Ponds and Reef Relief at Wickers Field before a sell-out crowd.