1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, March 5 The Wind has hauled to the Northward, but still blows with considerable violence. Our Rigging has again become quite Slack, indeed we have scarcely been able to keep Sail on the Vessel in consequence of the play on our Masts, we have already chafed off two sets of Laniards for the Fore Rigging since leaving New York. The Stretching of our Rigging which has now been overhead about 8 months, and set up at least 15 times during that time, has given me a very poor opinion of Patent-Rope, notwithstanding the praises that have been conferred upon it. The Latter part of this day being more moderate, shortened Sail and set up the Fore Rigging. Lat. 31.23 Long. 71.19 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 5130 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 61 lbs. Bread, 56 lbs. Beef, 60 lbs. Vegetables, 4 Gls. Spirits.
1855: Northwest Channel Lighthouse was first lighted.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 73, wind southeast, clouds 2 with haze. Read papers.
1902: Gov. William S. Jennings appointed Eugene W. Russell Key West Tax Collector to replace George G. Watson, who died Feb. 24.
1911: The Commandant of the U.S. Naval Station was Capt. E.E. Hayden. His Chief Clerk was F.R. Maloney and the Paymaster was W.H. Doherty.
1911: Samuel J. Wolf was the post commander of Company I Florida National Guard at the Armory on White Street, at the corner of Southard Street.
1948: President Harry S Truman left for a flight back to Washington, after a 10-day visit to Key West. When he left, he said, “I’ll be back here if I can make it.”
1961: The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church officially organized as a congregation of the United Lutheran Church. The congregation had 70 adults and 46 children.
1964: The Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract of $1,987,209 to Bauer Dredging Company to deepen and enlarge Key West Harbor. The Corps also awarded a $1,431,685 contract to Acme Missiles and Construction Corporation to build a missile assembly building at the Nike-Hercules facility on Key Largo.
1983: Key West resident and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tennessee Williams was buried in St. Louis.