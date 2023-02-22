Today in Keys History

Lodge at Pirate’s Cove Fishing Lodge in 1938.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1821: The U.S. Senate ratified the treaty with Spain and Florida became a U.S. Territory.

1895: There were 119 Florida Keys vessels engaged in sponge fishing. Each vessel carried four to five skiffs that were fished by a two-man crew. The vessels made 2-month trips three to four times a year. If the weather and water condition were satisfactory, a sponger could make a good living.