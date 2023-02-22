1821: The U.S. Senate ratified the treaty with Spain and Florida became a U.S. Territory.
1895: There were 119 Florida Keys vessels engaged in sponge fishing. Each vessel carried four to five skiffs that were fished by a two-man crew. The vessels made 2-month trips three to four times a year. If the weather and water condition were satisfactory, a sponger could make a good living.
1906: Stock Island and Key West were joined for the first time by the new 12-foot roadway built for the Florida East Coast Railroad.
1917: Polk’s Key West city directory for 1917-1918 listed 80 grocery stores in the city.
1921: The yacht Genesee, owned by W.K. Vanderbilt of New York City, was seized at Key West after arriving from Havana with $1,800 of smuggled liquor aboard. This was the first seizure of its kind by federal officials since the prohibition of liquor became U.S. law.
1922: Dogs “by the wholesale” were killed in Key West by someone who fed them strychnine-laced meat. The owners and authorities were scrambling to identify the culprit. Among the dead canines was “Snookums,” a well-known and beloved ambassador for the Red Cross.
1926: A gala dance contest was held at the La Concha Hotel in Key West, with prizes of a silver loving cup and a $10 gold piece awarded to the top two dancers of both the Charleston and the Waltz.
1936: Pirate’s Cove Fishing Camp on Sugarloaf Key reported that all of its accommodations were booked.
1946: Boy Scouts of Troops 50, 51 and 52 left for three-day camping trip to the old CCC Camp on West Summerland Key. This was the first time the Scouts used the West Summerland Key site.
1946: With the rumored presence of oil in a well drilled at Card Sound, Key Largo landowners were becoming increasingly enthusiastic about the value of their real estate.
1971: The Key West Tree Commission was created by the City Commission.