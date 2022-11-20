1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose with the sun and read Gil Blas. At ten went up to the Courthouse. The motion I made yesterday for a new trial sustained and the new trail granted on the defendant paying the costs. The minutes of the proceedings during the term were read by the clerk and a recess of court was granted until 5 when he will sign the minutes. The light boat for Carysfort Reef got in after dark last night in 18 days from New York. The Schooner Mobile sailed this morning for Tallahassee and the Smackee Franklin for the same place about noon. After dinner read Gil Blas. At half past seven attended the town meeting pursuant to adjournment and after a time I got tired of a place where nearly everyone felt in the humor of speaking and consequently were disputing about nothing. I went to my room and read Gil Blas by Alain Rene Le Sage till near ten when I went to bed. The wind northeast and weather pleasant.
1951: Teddy the dog on the sight-seeing bus died. Teddy was the nationally well-known 15-year-old dog that rode on top of Ramon Navarro’s sight-seeing bus. He had been featured in countless magazines and newspaper articles.
1963: A U-2 spy plane crashed into the sea west of Smith Shoals Lighthouse. Presumably the plane was returning from a mission over Cuba. Air Force pilot Lt. Joe G. Hyde was killed in the accident.
1966: Vice President and Mrs. Hubert Humphrey arrived at the Key West Naval Station for a period of rest and relaxation.
1973: In the run-off city election Bruce Esquinaldo was elected to the city commission.