1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, May 29th At 1 P.M. discovered the Island called by the Spanish Cayo Sal or (Key Sal) stood in and anchored in company with the Grampus. Key Sal is a small desolate Island lying on the S.W. edge of Key Sal Bank, it is inhabited only during the Season of making Salt, May, June and July, at which time about 20 persons go from Cuba for that purpose, indifferent water may be obtained at this Island by Sinking a Cask; Fish are tolerably abundant, the anchorage to the Southward is pretty good particularly during the prevalence of Northers, and I am of the opinion that it would be advisable for Vessels bound to the Eastward when caught off the Double Headed Shot Keys or in that neighbourhood with a Gale from this quarter to bear up and anchor under the Lee of the Island where they may ride in perfect safety. Lat. Point Gregory 23.41 N.
1828: Congress passed a bill establishing a territorial or federal court at Key West under the title of the Superior Court of the Southern Judicial District of the Territory of Florida.
1930: A.J. Page completed his new building at the corner of Duval and Fleming streets. Dr. Harry N.S. Jones announced he was moving his office to the building.
1937: Sloppy Joe’s Bar had its grand-opening ceremony at its new location on the corner of Duval and Greene streets at 9:30 p.m. There was free dancing to George Dean’s Swing Band and souvenirs for everyone.
1962: In the Democratic primary, Hilario “Charlie” Ramos Jr. won a stunning victory over Bernie C. Papy for the post of State Representative. Papy had held the office for 28 years and was the dean of the Florida House.
1962: The U.S. Navy announced that the first of the 420 duplex housing units at Sigsbee Park was being occupied.
1969: Norman D. Artman left The Key West Citizen as publisher. He had taken over the paper after his father’s death in 1952 and was owner and publisher until December 1968 when he sold the paper to Charles H. Morris but remained as publisher during the transition.
1981: Capt. Thomas W. Brown relieved Capt. W.I. Lewis as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.